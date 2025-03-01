Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stake in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXG opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Colombia Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks an index of large-, mid, and small-cap Colombian companies. GXG was launched on Feb 5, 2009 and is managed by Global X.

