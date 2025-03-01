Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth $42,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 69.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Textron Stock Up 2.1 %

TXT opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.67 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. The trade was a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.