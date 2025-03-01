Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,748,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,252,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 351,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 228,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,800,000 after purchasing an additional 54,386 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, Director Scanlan Agnes Bundy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.42, for a total transaction of $127,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,354.72. This trade represents a 8.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,625. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.29.

AppFolio Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of APPF stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.01 and a 12-month high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

