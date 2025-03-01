Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

