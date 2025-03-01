Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $254,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $64.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.49.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

