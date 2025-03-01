Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,462 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,284 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

SE stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.99 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $139.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.