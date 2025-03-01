Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,462 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,531 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 13,284 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
SEA Price Performance
SE stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.99 and a beta of 1.55. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $139.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
