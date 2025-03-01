Sanctuary Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $30,827,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,605,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 554,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,577,000 after buying an additional 312,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 6,821.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 297,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after buying an additional 293,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth $13,435,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GitLab from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.23.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $675,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $191,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,899.67. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 740,257 shares of company stock valued at $44,710,867. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.16 and a beta of 0.63.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

