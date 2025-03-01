Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.37. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.44 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $940,650.80. The trade was a 9.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.80.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

