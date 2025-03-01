Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,523.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.76 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

