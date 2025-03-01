Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,957,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 511,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,193,000 after buying an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,874,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 226,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $432.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.12 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

