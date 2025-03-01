Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of RPV stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $97.73.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.