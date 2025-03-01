Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 399,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.