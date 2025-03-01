Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Sell Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.52.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $106.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average is $122.61. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,398,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

