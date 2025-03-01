Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $13.51 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $212.32 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

