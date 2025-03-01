Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

NYSE:SEE opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $139,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,562,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,681,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

