Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Nordson

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on NDSN. Baird R W lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.
Nordson Trading Up 0.4 %
NDSN opened at $210.29 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%.
Institutional Trading of Nordson
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Nordson by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Nordson
In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 317 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.75, for a total value of $82,657.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,159.50. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Nordson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
