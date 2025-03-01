Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in TJX Companies stock on February 13th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/13/2025.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

