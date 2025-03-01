Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in IQVIA stock on February 13th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) on 2/13/2025.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.66 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.13 and a 200-day moving average of $214.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $841,461,000 after purchasing an additional 712,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after purchasing an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

