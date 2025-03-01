Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declines By 57.5%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CareCloud Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLDP opened at $19.71 on Friday. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33.

CareCloud Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

