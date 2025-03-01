Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Decreases By 57.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the January 31st total of 383,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTEGY. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Telekom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

DTEGY stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

