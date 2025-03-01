Short Interest in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Decreases By 57.8%

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the January 31st total of 61,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VS MEDIA Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of VS MEDIA stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. VS MEDIA has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

