Short Interest in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Decreases By 57.8%

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the January 31st total of 61,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 232,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VS MEDIA Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of VS MEDIA stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. VS MEDIA has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.08.
About VS MEDIA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VS MEDIA
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.