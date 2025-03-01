Short Interest in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Decreases By 67.6%

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 81,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $717.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.