Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rises By 1,830.8%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 1,830.8% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Yatra Online Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 million, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yatra Online stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

