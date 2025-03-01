Short Interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Decreases By 98.6%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the January 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance
Shares of ZAPPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
