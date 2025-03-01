Sidoti Csr Predicts Lower Earnings for USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

