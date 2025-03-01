Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Silgan by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 96,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $2,975,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Silgan by 144.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Silgan by 112.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SLGN opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $58.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

