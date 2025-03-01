Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBGI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Sinclair Stock Performance

SBGI stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $964.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. Sinclair has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a positive return on equity of 63.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sinclair by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

