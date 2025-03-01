Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

NYSE TSLX opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

