Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 391.4% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

