Smith & Nephew’s (SNN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $27.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

SNN opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,700,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,588,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,820,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 508,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $6,132,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

