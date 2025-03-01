Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.51. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $2,224,834.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 323,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,348,617.86. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,193 shares of company stock valued at $52,833,048. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

