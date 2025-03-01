Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day moving average is $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the sale, the executive now owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at $56,045,786.68. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,193 shares of company stock valued at $52,833,048. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,081,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Snowflake by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

