Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $203.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $190.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

SNOW stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,303,489.20. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $2,224,834.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 323,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,348,617.86. This represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,193 shares of company stock worth $52,833,048. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

