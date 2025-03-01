Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

Shares of TOY opened at C$27.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.67. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a one year low of C$26.67 and a one year high of C$35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

