Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Buy” Rating

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

SR stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. Spire has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 76.03%.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,544.89. This trade represents a 30.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.61 per share, with a total value of $73,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,504.25. This represents a 70.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 193,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $30,083,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,567,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Spire by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

