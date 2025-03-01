Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

SPT opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $520,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,091.25. This represents a 9.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,720.03. This represents a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,265 shares of company stock worth $3,837,006 over the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 100.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

