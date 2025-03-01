STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STAA. StockNews.com downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.44. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $862.33 million, a PE ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.62.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 36,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $565,880.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,289,437 shares in the company, valued at $174,873,379.13. This trade represents a 0.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 402,024 shares of company stock worth $6,936,904. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 34,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

