Stifel Canada Has Optimistic Outlook of Stantec Q2 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of STN opened at $85.27 on Friday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $73.18 and a 52-week high of $90.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Stantec by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,342,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,093,000 after buying an additional 13,958,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stantec by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,802,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,537,000 after buying an additional 1,536,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stantec by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,344,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,791,000 after buying an additional 542,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

