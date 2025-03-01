Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $263.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.69 and a 200-day moving average of $254.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total transaction of $1,586,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,003 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $17,584,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,872,846.40. This represents a 40.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,321 shares of company stock valued at $111,763,803 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,272 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $658,735,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,223 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

