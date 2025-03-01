Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,885.42. This trade represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after buying an additional 7,177,687 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $116,622,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,506,000 after buying an additional 10,181,253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,716,000 after buying an additional 2,585,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

