Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $78.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

RVMD opened at $40.74 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $119,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,738. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $196,536.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,791.40. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,678 shares of company stock valued at $847,981. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

