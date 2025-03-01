StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLF opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $392,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,420.28. This represents a 45.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

About Heartland Financial USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 323,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,347,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

