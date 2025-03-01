StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
HTLF opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA
In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Jennifer K. Hopkins sold 5,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $392,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,420.28. This represents a 45.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
