StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 million, a P/E ratio of 129.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Riverview Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 50,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $277,245.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,050.52. This represents a 21.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 254,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

