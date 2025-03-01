StockNews.com Upgrades Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 1.1 %

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

PLOW opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.85. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $624.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ararat Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 807,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 233,255 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,813,000 after buying an additional 222,945 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 149.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 353,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 211,573 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 855,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after buying an additional 178,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,173,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.