Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.74. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $78.62 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,793,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $260,986,000 after acquiring an additional 45,421 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,836,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 70,743 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

