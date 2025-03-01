Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Stratus Properties Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ STRS opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Stratus Properties has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $149.43 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

