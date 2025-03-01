Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $59,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

