Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.87.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

