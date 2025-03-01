Taboola.com’s (TBLA) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

TBLA stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.15 million, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Taboola.com declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 22.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taboola.com news, Director Zvi Limon purchased 168,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,722.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,987,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,032.19. The trade was a 5.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Singolda bought 60,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $163,822.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,462,943 shares in the company, valued at $39,339,204.96. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 257,009 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 410.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 512,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412,042 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 1,218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

