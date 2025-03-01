Tandem Diabetes Care’s (TNDM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMFree Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TNDM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,440,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,989,000 after buying an additional 77,451 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,723,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 337,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,630,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,624 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.