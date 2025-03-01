Tandem Diabetes Care’s (TNDM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TNDM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,440,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,989,000 after buying an additional 77,451 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,723,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 337,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,630,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,488,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,624 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

